What is The Three Kingdoms (TTK)

The Three Kingdoms is a Play to Earn GameFi based around the Romance of the Three Kingdoms. The journey begins after the fall of the Han dynasty 189-220AD. Players can recruit their favourite hero's and fight other warlords as well as conquer lands. While having multiple different ways to earn tokens and NFTs, while enjoying the game. They are currently gearing up for launch and the team are true 3 Kingdoms enthusiasts. The goal is to provide a gaming ecosystem that is consistently updated with new content. The project strives for long-term development.

The Three Kingdoms (TTK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of The Three Kingdoms (TTK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TTK token's extensive tokenomics now!