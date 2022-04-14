The Upsider AI (UP) Information

The Upsider AI began as a fair launch experiment on the Virtuals Protocol on Base, introducing its native token $UP. It started with a simple challenge: anyone could interact with @TheUpsiderAI on Twitter, attempting to convince it to accept $DAG. If successful, the AI would autonomously send tokens back—one of the first truly AI-driven token distribution experiments.

This novel concept quickly drew a vibrant community eager to test their persuasion skills. Now, The Upsider AI runs 24/7, managing weekly challenges like the Snake Game (with over 1k DAG in prizes), autonomously promoting Constellation Network, and pushing the boundaries of decentralized AI.