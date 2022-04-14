The Wally Group (TWG) Information

Experience The Wally Group ($TWG) Token on Ethereum Built on themes of connection, positivity, and real-world impact, The Wally Group ($TWG) token on the Ethereum (ETH) network is inspired by a remarkable true story of resilience and companionship. When Wally the alligator was rescued from a Disney pond, he became a source of emotional support for his owner, who battled severe depression. Officially recognized as the first emotional support alligator, Wally symbolizes hope, healing, and the power of unexpected bonds. While Wally’s story is at the heart of our mission, our vision goes far beyond it. We strive to foster meaningful change in the world—championing mental health awareness, community engagement, and social impact. Through $TWG, we’re not just creating a token; we’re building a movement dedicated to long-term value, resilience and a brighter future for everyone.