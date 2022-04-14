The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB) Information The first experimental stream token fully dedicated to buybacks. Designed to throw gas to the fire... No greedy devs, no rugs & no farming Just good tokenomics and some magic. 90% Buyback 10% Fee Official Website: https://pump.fun/coin/HegMoXeaVf8sUsHsqW8KEQtTzwHGZKuK5y8sMSCNpump Buy WIZB Now!

The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 212.17K $ 212.17K $ 212.17K Total Supply: $ 999.96M $ 999.96M $ 999.96M Circulating Supply: $ 999.96M $ 999.96M $ 999.96M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 212.17K $ 212.17K $ 212.17K All-Time High: $ 0.00113077 $ 0.00113077 $ 0.00113077 All-Time Low: $ 0.00017007 $ 0.00017007 $ 0.00017007 Current Price: $ 0.00020839 $ 0.00020839 $ 0.00020839 Learn more about The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB) price

The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WIZB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WIZB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WIZB's tokenomics, explore WIZB token's live price!

WIZB Price Prediction Want to know where WIZB might be heading? Our WIZB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WIZB token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!