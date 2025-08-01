TheCat Price (THECAT)
TheCat (THECAT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 456,96K USD. THECAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of TheCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TheCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TheCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TheCat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6,83%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+12,38%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+8,87%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TheCat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0,02%
-6,83%
-6,81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
On a mission to SOLANEYEZ the next billion normies In a universe where each blockchain boasts its own distinctive eye color, Solana shines with its brilliant, unique Solana-colored eyes. Yet, many individuals, known as Normies, remain unaware of this captivating world. $THECAT is on a mission to Solaneyez everyone, especially those unfamiliar with crypto. With its radiant eyes and formidable presence, $THECAT aims to reveal the wonders of Solana to all.
