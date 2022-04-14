TheCat (THECAT) Tokenomics

TheCat (THECAT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into TheCat (THECAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
TheCat (THECAT) Information

On a mission to SOLANEYEZ the next billion normies

In a universe where each blockchain boasts its own distinctive eye color, Solana shines with its brilliant, unique Solana-colored eyes. Yet, many individuals, known as Normies, remain unaware of this captivating world.

$THECAT is on a mission to Solaneyez everyone, especially those unfamiliar with crypto. With its radiant eyes and formidable presence, $THECAT aims to reveal the wonders of Solana to all.

https://thecat.meme/

TheCat (THECAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for TheCat (THECAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 446.46K
$ 446.46K
Total Supply:
$ 790.08M
$ 790.08M$ 790.08M
Circulating Supply:
$ 790.08M
$ 790.08M$ 790.08M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 446.46K
$ 446.46K$ 446.46K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00705905
$ 0.00705905$ 0.00705905
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00056508
$ 0.00056508$ 0.00056508

TheCat (THECAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of TheCat (THECAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of THECAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many THECAT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand THECAT's tokenomics, explore THECAT token's live price!

THECAT Price Prediction

Want to know where THECAT might be heading? Our THECAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

