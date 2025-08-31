TheForce Trade (FOC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00046723 $ 0.00046723 $ 0.00046723 24H Low $ 0.00047452 $ 0.00047452 $ 0.00047452 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00046723$ 0.00046723 $ 0.00046723 24H High $ 0.00047452$ 0.00047452 $ 0.00047452 All Time High $ 0.439931$ 0.439931 $ 0.439931 Lowest Price $ 0.00039346$ 0.00039346 $ 0.00039346 Price Change (1H) +0.00% Price Change (1D) +0.28% Price Change (7D) -1.17% Price Change (7D) -1.17%

TheForce Trade (FOC) real-time price is $0.00047184. Over the past 24 hours, FOC traded between a low of $ 0.00046723 and a high of $ 0.00047452, showing active market volatility. FOC's all-time high price is $ 0.439931, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00039346.

In terms of short-term performance, FOC has changed by +0.00% over the past hour, +0.28% over 24 hours, and -1.17% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TheForce Trade (FOC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 191.18K$ 191.18K $ 191.18K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 405,200,550.0 405,200,550.0 405,200,550.0

The current Market Cap of TheForce Trade is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FOC is 0.00, with a total supply of 405200550.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 191.18K.