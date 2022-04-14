TheForce Trade (FOC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TheForce Trade (FOC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TheForce Trade (FOC) Information A DeFi and NFT data aggregator and earning platform, accessible to all Providing customisable smart contracts to simplify the investment process of DeFI and NFT for users of all levels. Official Website: https://www.theforce.trade/

TheForce Trade (FOC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TheForce Trade (FOC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 405.20M $ 405.20M $ 405.20M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 191.47K $ 191.47K $ 191.47K All-Time High: $ 0.439931 $ 0.439931 $ 0.439931 All-Time Low: $ 0.00039346 $ 0.00039346 $ 0.00039346 Current Price: $ 0.00047183 $ 0.00047183 $ 0.00047183

TheForce Trade (FOC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TheForce Trade (FOC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FOC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FOC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

