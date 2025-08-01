There Will Be Signs Price (SIGNS)
There Will Be Signs (SIGNS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 69.96K USD. SIGNS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SIGNS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SIGNS price information.
During today, the price change of There Will Be Signs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of There Will Be Signs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of There Will Be Signs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of There Will Be Signs to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.03%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of There Will Be Signs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.96%
-8.03%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Signs is a Solana-based cryptocurrency project inspired by the viral phrase, “When I make it in crypto, I won’t say anything, but there will be signs.” The token serves as the foundation for a community-driven ecosystem focused on digital culture, wealth-building, and decentralized governance. Initially launched in July 2024 and taken over by the community in October of the same year, Signs combines meme culture with utility, offering token-gated access to exclusive content, discussions, and opportunities in its private Discord community. The project has since expanded to include weekly wealth meditation content, a community treasury governed via DAO, and plans for an LST-NFT mint. The token incorporates a transparent liquidity schedule, with regular liquidity additions and time-locked token reserves. Governance functions and community initiatives are coordinated through a multisig-controlled DAO wallet. Signs aims to build a long-term cultural and financial ecosystem around the concept of wealth signaling, discipline, and strategic patience, offering a layered experience for those aligned with its ethos.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
