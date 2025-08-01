ThetaDrop Price (TDROP)
ThetaDrop (TDROP) is currently trading at 0.00155466 USD with a market cap of $ 17.13M USD. TDROP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the TDROP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TDROP price information.
During today, the price change of ThetaDrop to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ThetaDrop to USD was $ +0.0000836652.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ThetaDrop to USD was $ -0.0001321098.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ThetaDrop to USD was $ -0.0001515699357387249.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.13%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000836652
|+5.38%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001321098
|-8.49%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001515699357387249
|-8.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of ThetaDrop: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.32%
-2.13%
-2.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace. This incentivizes early adopters of ThetaDrop to provide liquidity which enhances price discovery, improves trading volumes, and drives more user growth and adoption. ThetaDrop users who hold a balance of TDROP will earn VIP benefits including early or exclusive access to NFTs, limited edition packs, unique offline perks and more. TDROP will also serve as the governance token for ThetaDrop and the NFT Marketplace. TDROP holders can stake their tokens to gain voting rights for proposed changes to ThetaDrop. The first TDROP vote proposal is expected to be the earning rate of TDROP for liquidity miners. As the voting process progresses and stabilizes, TDROP holders will be responsible for creating new proposals to be voted on. These community proposals will also serve as the testbed for community governance features to be implemented on the Theta blockchain itself, to be voted on by holders of the Theta token.
