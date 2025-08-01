What is Thumb (THUMB)

thumb is a community based meme token on the Solana network. thumb embraces the iconic crying cat meme with its thumb up to symbolise positive energy whether you're happy or sad. thumb was born from the depths of the global market dump and signals optimism in life's toughest battles. We have an extensive list of content creators making memes, video content, and soon there will also be podcasts available to listen to from August 8.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Thumb (THUMB) Resource Official Website

Thumb (THUMB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Thumb (THUMB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about THUMB token's extensive tokenomics now!