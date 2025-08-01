Tidex Price (TDX)
Tidex (TDX) is currently trading at 0.03397193 USD with a market cap of $ 339.72K USD. TDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the TDX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TDX price information.
During today, the price change of Tidex to USD was $ +0.03087245.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tidex to USD was $ -0.0116833034.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tidex to USD was $ +0.5180190687.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tidex to USD was $ +0.023807681927454625.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.03087245
|+996.05%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0116833034
|-34.39%
|60 Days
|$ +0.5180190687
|+1,524.84%
|90 Days
|$ +0.023807681927454625
|+234.23%
Discover the latest price analysis of Tidex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+996.05%
+995.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Tidex (TDX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TDX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TDX to VND
₫893.97133795
|1 TDX to AUD
A$0.0526564915
|1 TDX to GBP
￡0.0254789475
|1 TDX to EUR
€0.0295555791
|1 TDX to USD
$0.03397193
|1 TDX to MYR
RM0.1450601411
|1 TDX to TRY
₺1.3812986738
|1 TDX to JPY
¥5.0957895
|1 TDX to ARS
ARS$46.6006552582
|1 TDX to RUB
₽2.7252282246
|1 TDX to INR
₹2.9718644364
|1 TDX to IDR
Rp556.9167961392
|1 TDX to KRW
₩47.6463112636
|1 TDX to PHP
₱1.9764868874
|1 TDX to EGP
￡E.1.6517152366
|1 TDX to BRL
R$0.190242808
|1 TDX to CAD
C$0.0468812634
|1 TDX to BDT
৳4.151369846
|1 TDX to NGN
₦52.0242738827
|1 TDX to UAH
₴1.4193472354
|1 TDX to VES
Bs4.17854739
|1 TDX to CLP
$33.05468789
|1 TDX to PKR
Rs9.6371571024
|1 TDX to KZT
₸18.4328294987
|1 TDX to THB
฿1.1152984619
|1 TDX to TWD
NT$1.015760707
|1 TDX to AED
د.إ0.1246769831
|1 TDX to CHF
Fr0.0275172633
|1 TDX to HKD
HK$0.2663399312
|1 TDX to MAD
.د.م0.3108431595
|1 TDX to MXN
$0.6427489156
|1 TDX to PLN
zł0.1270550182
|1 TDX to RON
лв0.1508353692
|1 TDX to SEK
kr0.3332646333
|1 TDX to BGN
лв0.0580920003
|1 TDX to HUF
Ft11.9030848334
|1 TDX to CZK
Kč0.7310759336
|1 TDX to KWD
د.ك0.01039541058
|1 TDX to ILS
₪0.1158442813