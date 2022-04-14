TikTrix (TRIX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TikTrix (TRIX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TikTrix (TRIX) Information Tiktrix is a Web3-based game content platform that combines real-world gaming with blockchain-based token economies. The platform aims to establish a fair and transparent reward system for both game developers and players, utilizing NFT-based items and utility tokens for ecosystem transactions. Tiktrix seeks to bridge the gap between traditional gaming and decentralized finance by allowing users to participate in missions, earn rewards, and trade digital assets across the ecosystem. Its core architecture is built to support sustainable token circulation and community-driven governance. Official Website: https://www.tiktrix.gg/ Buy TRIX Now!

TikTrix (TRIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TikTrix (TRIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.79M $ 7.79M $ 7.79M Total Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 56.93M $ 56.93M $ 56.93M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 273.53M $ 273.53M $ 273.53M All-Time High: $ 0.258948 $ 0.258948 $ 0.258948 All-Time Low: $ 0.05795 $ 0.05795 $ 0.05795 Current Price: $ 0.136767 $ 0.136767 $ 0.136767 Learn more about TikTrix (TRIX) price

TikTrix (TRIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TikTrix (TRIX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRIX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRIX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRIX's tokenomics, explore TRIX token's live price!

TRIX Price Prediction Want to know where TRIX might be heading? Our TRIX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TRIX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!