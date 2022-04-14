Discover key insights into Tilly The Killer Whale (TILLY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Tilly The Killer Whale (TILLY) Information

$TILLY is based on Tilikum, who was a captive male orca who spent most of his life at SeaWorld Orlando in Florida.

We are an experimented team of devs and ops managers that aim at bringing the $TILLY meme token to life and building a unique community centered around it.

We want to build a fun, elevated and respectful community through our deliverables in terms of content, participation and contests involving our members.