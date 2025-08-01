What is TIMES ($TIMES)

The Nordic-inspired medieval world of DARKTIMES is dark, gothic, and grim. Threats lurk around every corner, and there is nowhere safe to hide. DARKTIMES is a fast-paced Brawler Royale, played in a PvP survival format. You’ll begin with nothing but the tattered clothes on your back and work your way towards acquiring weapons and armour as you explore the immersive maps. You’ll have a choice of character classes, each with its own skill tree and combat specialties; each different, but just as deadly as the other. Brutal, fast, and unforgiving. Times are changing.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

TIMES ($TIMES) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

TIMES ($TIMES) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TIMES ($TIMES) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $TIMES token's extensive tokenomics now!