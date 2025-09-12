What is TINGUS (TINGUS)

TINGUS is a Solana-based art project that has recently made the leap into the Web3 space by transitioning into a coin. As the first step in this new venture, TINGUS plans to launch a 5,000-piece NFT collection, offering investors the chance to join the community as official holders. The project is entirely centered around MasterTingus, an artist who consistently creates and releases new TINGUS-themed artwork daily.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

TINGUS (TINGUS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

TINGUS Price Prediction (USD)

How much will TINGUS (TINGUS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your TINGUS (TINGUS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for TINGUS.

Check the TINGUS price prediction now!

TINGUS to Local Currencies

Try Converter

TINGUS (TINGUS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TINGUS (TINGUS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TINGUS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TINGUS (TINGUS) How much is TINGUS (TINGUS) worth today? The live TINGUS price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TINGUS to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of TINGUS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of TINGUS? The market cap for TINGUS is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TINGUS? The circulating supply of TINGUS is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TINGUS? TINGUS achieved an ATH price of 0.00138893 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TINGUS? TINGUS saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of TINGUS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TINGUS is -- USD . Will TINGUS go higher this year? TINGUS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TINGUS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

TINGUS (TINGUS) Important Industry Updates