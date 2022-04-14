TINGUS (TINGUS) Information

TINGUS is a Solana-based art project that has recently made the leap into the Web3 space by transitioning into a coin. As the first step in this new venture, TINGUS plans to launch a 5,000-piece NFT collection, offering investors the chance to join the community as official holders.

The project is entirely centered around MasterTingus, an artist who consistently creates and releases new TINGUS-themed artwork daily.