TINY (TINY) Information Tinyman is the leading decentralized trading protocol which utilizes the fast and secure framework of the Algorand blockchain, creating an open and safe marketplace for traders, liquidity providers, and developers. Tinyman came here with the modest goal of bringing secure decentralized trading to the Algorand blockchain. It has built a fully permissionless protocol to trade any Algorand Standard Assets (or Algo) through liquidity pools using an Automated Market Maker (AMM) algorithm. Official Website: https://tinyman.org Buy TINY Now!

TINY (TINY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TINY (TINY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.97M All-Time High: $ 0.060918 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.01198325

TINY (TINY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TINY (TINY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TINY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TINY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TINY's tokenomics, explore TINY token's live price!

