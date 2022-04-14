Tired Dad (TIRED) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tired Dad (TIRED), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Tired Dad (TIRED) Information This coin was created to bring unity and fairness to this market. The creators mission is to make a strong community with strong values in honesty and transparency. $TIRED is for all the people who may have lost trust in this industry. Team members make regular live videos, are doxed, and regularly explain to the community how they are actively working to make their coin more valuable. Patience with prevail. Official Website: https://tireddadcoin.com/ Buy TIRED Now!

Tired Dad (TIRED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tired Dad (TIRED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 70.36K Total Supply: $ 999.80M Circulating Supply: $ 999.80M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 70.36K All-Time High: $ 0.00565141 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Tired Dad (TIRED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tired Dad (TIRED) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TIRED tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TIRED tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TIRED's tokenomics, explore TIRED token's live price!

