What is TNC (TECHIE)

Techs Network Coin (Techie) is a BEP-20 utility token powering the Techs Network Platform — a decentralized, knowledge-sharing ecosystem designed for IT professionals and organizations. The platform offers live technical help, communities, jobs, training, events, profile-based scoring, and project collaboration tools. Techie enables seamless in-platform transactions, incentivizes contributions, and facilitates access to premium services. It also plays a central role in governance, licensing, and platform expansion. With limited supply and high utility demand, Techie aims to bridge the gap between IT engagement and digital finance.

TNC (TECHIE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

TECHIE to Local Currencies

TNC (TECHIE) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TNC (TECHIE) How much is TNC (TECHIE) worth today? The live TECHIE price in USD is 0.00220031 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TECHIE to USD price? $ 0.00220031 . Check out The current price of TECHIE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of TNC? The market cap for TECHIE is $ 27.56K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TECHIE? The circulating supply of TECHIE is 12.52M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TECHIE? TECHIE achieved an ATH price of 0.00237021 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TECHIE? TECHIE saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of TECHIE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TECHIE is -- USD . Will TECHIE go higher this year? TECHIE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TECHIE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

TNC (TECHIE) Important Industry Updates