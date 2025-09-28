ToadzStrategy (TOADSTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0.00236668 $ 0.00236668 $ 0.00236668 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0.00236668$ 0.00236668 $ 0.00236668 All Time High $ 0.00236668$ 0.00236668 $ 0.00236668 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -7.45% Price Change (1D) +1,258.17% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

ToadzStrategy (TOADSTR) real-time price is $0.00183662. Over the past 24 hours, TOADSTR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.00236668, showing active market volatility. TOADSTR's all-time high price is $ 0.00236668, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, TOADSTR has changed by -7.45% over the past hour, +1,258.17% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ToadzStrategy (TOADSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.82M$ 1.82M $ 1.82M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.82M$ 1.82M $ 1.82M Circulation Supply 991.74M 991.74M 991.74M Total Supply 991,743,304.9831022 991,743,304.9831022 991,743,304.9831022

The current Market Cap of ToadzStrategy is $ 1.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TOADSTR is 991.74M, with a total supply of 991743304.9831022. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.82M.