What is Todin (TDN)

Todin is a decentralized Web3-powered price comparison and rewards platform that enables users to compare products and prices across multiple e-commerce stores. Built on Cronos, it integrates affiliate marketing models to generate revenue and redistributes a portion of these earnings to users through spending rewards and staking incentives. The Todin platform aims to make smarter shopping decisions more accessible through automation and token-based incentives.

Todin (TDN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Todin (TDN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TDN token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Todin (TDN) How much is Todin (TDN) worth today? The live TDN price in USD is 0.00344957 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TDN to USD price? $ 0.00344957 . Check out The current price of TDN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Todin? The market cap for TDN is $ 436.03K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TDN? The circulating supply of TDN is 126.17M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TDN? TDN achieved an ATH price of 0.00443116 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TDN? TDN saw an ATL price of 0.00311993 USD . What is the trading volume of TDN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TDN is -- USD . Will TDN go higher this year? TDN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TDN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

