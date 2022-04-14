Tokoin (TOKO) Tokenomics
Tokoin (TOKO) Information
Tokoin, a Technology company Providing blockchain solutions to business, individuals and governments. Proudly backed by local government bodies.
At the heart of it all it’s our premiere $TOKO token which is an integral part of our current and future projects developments in NFT, De-fi, Play To Earn Games, Layer 2 Solution and our very own Tokoin Foundation.
Currently $TOKO is utilised by an NFT Play To Earn game, The Realm of Frontera, to purchase it’s NFT and as it’s utility and reward token.
Our Vision and Mission is to make blockchain technology accessible and easy to use by everyone and useful for it’s community
Tokoin (TOKO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Tokoin (TOKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Tokoin (TOKO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TOKO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TOKO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
