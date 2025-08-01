What is Tomo Cat (TOMO)

TOMOCAT is the descendant of the most beloved cat in Asia - Maneki Neko, being its digital representation with Tamagotchi experience: • TomoGotchi Unique gameplay experience with combination reimagined tamagotchi and clicker mechanics with mining, leveling, personalization and mini-games. • TomoWallet (powered by Tria) Account abstraction non-custodial wallet that lowers the entry barrier for Web3 newcomers. • ТomoShelters Web3 Social Platform, where projects can create their own shelter with its own tasks and get access to Tomocat community. • TomoLaunch Top opportunity to explore new Web3 projects and participate in token launches. TRULY COMMUNITY-DRIVEN Token holders gain access to: • Exclusive meme launchpools, • Unique NFT drops, • DAO voting that let them influence the project's direction. With viral mechanics integrated into the app, Tomocat fosters an environment where members play a crucial role in every step forward, making it truly community-owned!

Tomo Cat (TOMO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Tomo Cat (TOMO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Tomo Cat (TOMO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TOMO token's extensive tokenomics now!