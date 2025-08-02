What is Tonex (TNX)

What is the project about? Web3 ecosystem that allows you to perform most operations on the TON blockchain. What makes your project unique? Synthesis of a social network with web3 applications. History of your project. We want to create a platform where everyone can create and promote their project from our service. Create tokens, attract investors, talk about your project on our social network and make this world a better place. What’s next for your project? At the moment, we are engaged in the introduction of new tools and optimization of existing ones. What can your token be used for? TNX allows you to receive payment to content authors, launch your advertising, receive donates, hold raffles

Tonex (TNX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Tonex (TNX) Tokenomics

