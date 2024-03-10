tooker kurlson (TOOKER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into tooker kurlson (TOOKER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

tooker kurlson (TOOKER) Information The Tooker Kurlson project, launched on Solana on March 10, 2024, quickly showcases significant traction and community engagement. Highlights include acquiring over 2.68K holders, achieving a market cap of $13.29M, and generating $3.15M in 24-hour volume. Its unique offering centers around powerful mock interviews in the meme culture space. The project's engagement is further amplified through multiple AMAs, a variety of engaging videos, and a vast collection of memes, signifying a robust and active community. Official Website: https://www.tookerkurlson.com/ Buy TOOKER Now!

tooker kurlson (TOOKER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for tooker kurlson (TOOKER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 482.90K $ 482.90K $ 482.90K Total Supply: $ 970.84M $ 970.84M $ 970.84M Circulating Supply: $ 970.84M $ 970.84M $ 970.84M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 482.90K $ 482.90K $ 482.90K All-Time High: $ 0.135597 $ 0.135597 $ 0.135597 All-Time Low: $ 0.00033667 $ 0.00033667 $ 0.00033667 Current Price: $ 0.0004974 $ 0.0004974 $ 0.0004974 Learn more about tooker kurlson (TOOKER) price

tooker kurlson (TOOKER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of tooker kurlson (TOOKER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TOOKER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TOOKER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TOOKER's tokenomics, explore TOOKER token's live price!

TOOKER Price Prediction Want to know where TOOKER might be heading? Our TOOKER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TOOKER token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!