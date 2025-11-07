TOPBLAST (BL4ST) Tokenomics
TOPBLAST (BL4ST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for TOPBLAST (BL4ST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
TOPBLAST (BL4ST) Information
Launched in 2025 on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), TopBlast is a staking and rewards platform that enables users to earn passive income by locking up stablecoins or the native BL4ST token. The platform offers two main pools — one for USDT staking, which provides dual rewards in BL4ST and RH Points, and another for BL4ST staking, allowing users to compound their holdings and earn additional BL4ST. Staking durations range from 30 to 90 days, with corresponding APYs of 120%, 150%, and 200%, and a 10% early unstaking fee applied to promote long-term participation.
The BL4ST token serves as the core asset of the ecosystem, powering staking rewards, yield generation, and community participation. It is tradable on PancakeSwap, with all pool and performance statistics displayed transparently on the TopBlast dashboard. By combining transparent smart contracts with a straightforward staking interface, TopBlast provides a sustainable framework for users to generate yield, optimize liquidity, and support token stability within the broader BSC ecosystem.
TOPBLAST (BL4ST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of TOPBLAST (BL4ST) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BL4ST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BL4ST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BL4ST's tokenomics, explore BL4ST token's live price!
BL4ST Price Prediction
Want to know where BL4ST might be heading? Our BL4ST price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for