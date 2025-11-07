Launched in 2025 on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), TopBlast is a staking and rewards platform that enables users to earn passive income by locking up stablecoins or the native BL4ST token. The platform offers two main pools — one for USDT staking, which provides dual rewards in BL4ST and RH Points, and another for BL4ST staking, allowing users to compound their holdings and earn additional BL4ST. Staking durations range from 30 to 90 days, with corresponding APYs of 120%, 150%, and 200%, and a 10% early unstaking fee applied to promote long-term participation.

The BL4ST token serves as the core asset of the ecosystem, powering staking rewards, yield generation, and community participation. It is tradable on PancakeSwap, with all pool and performance statistics displayed transparently on the TopBlast dashboard. By combining transparent smart contracts with a straightforward staking interface, TopBlast provides a sustainable framework for users to generate yield, optimize liquidity, and support token stability within the broader BSC ecosystem.