What is TOPCAT in SOL (TOPCAT)

This cat FLIPS. Can you make it to the top? Discover the secret at the end of the game and win 0.5% of the total supply! At 10 million marketcap that's $50,000!! (must be a $TOPCAT holder to win) When a holder wins, we'll set up a new challenge with a brand new reward! Don't worry if you're not the best at games, in the future there will be secret puzzles to solve in our game that could win you extra prizes! Launched stealth, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, Fueled by pure memetic power

TOPCAT in SOL (TOPCAT) Resource Official Website

TOPCAT in SOL (TOPCAT) Tokenomics

