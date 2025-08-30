TosDis (DIS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.012 $ 1.012 $ 1.012 24H Low $ 1.11 $ 1.11 $ 1.11 24H High 24H Low $ 1.012$ 1.012 $ 1.012 24H High $ 1.11$ 1.11 $ 1.11 All Time High $ 253.52$ 253.52 $ 253.52 Lowest Price $ 0.0094393$ 0.0094393 $ 0.0094393 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) -8.07% Price Change (7D) +14.74% Price Change (7D) +14.74%

TosDis (DIS) real-time price is $1.013. Over the past 24 hours, DIS traded between a low of $ 1.012 and a high of $ 1.11, showing active market volatility. DIS's all-time high price is $ 253.52, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0094393.

In terms of short-term performance, DIS has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -8.07% over 24 hours, and +14.74% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TosDis (DIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 75.97K$ 75.97K $ 75.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 101.15K$ 101.15K $ 101.15K Circulation Supply 75.00K 75.00K 75.00K Total Supply 99,860.50000000001 99,860.50000000001 99,860.50000000001

The current Market Cap of TosDis is $ 75.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DIS is 75.00K, with a total supply of 99860.50000000001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.15K.