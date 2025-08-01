Tottenham Hotspur FC Fan Token Price (SPURS)
Tottenham Hotspur FC Fan Token (SPURS) is currently trading at 0.468236 USD with a market cap of $ 4.40M USD. SPURS to USD price is updated in real-time.
SPURS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Tottenham Hotspur FC Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0020461312815559.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tottenham Hotspur FC Fan Token to USD was $ +0.0170047395.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tottenham Hotspur FC Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0366831065.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tottenham Hotspur FC Fan Token to USD was $ -0.1183187083397059.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0020461312815559
|-0.43%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0170047395
|+3.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0366831065
|-7.83%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1183187083397059
|-20.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of Tottenham Hotspur FC Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.33%
-0.43%
+2.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 SPURS to VND
₫12,321.63034
|1 SPURS to AUD
A$0.7257658
|1 SPURS to GBP
￡0.351177
|1 SPURS to EUR
€0.40736532
|1 SPURS to USD
$0.468236
|1 SPURS to MYR
RM1.99936772
|1 SPURS to TRY
₺19.03847576
|1 SPURS to JPY
¥70.2354
|1 SPURS to ARS
ARS$642.29805064
|1 SPURS to RUB
₽37.56657428
|1 SPURS to INR
₹40.93787348
|1 SPURS to IDR
Rp7,675.99877184
|1 SPURS to KRW
₩657.63277964
|1 SPURS to PHP
₱27.24197048
|1 SPURS to EGP
￡E.22.77031668
|1 SPURS to BRL
R$2.61743924
|1 SPURS to CAD
C$0.64616568
|1 SPURS to BDT
৳57.20907448
|1 SPURS to NGN
₦717.05192804
|1 SPURS to UAH
₴19.52075884
|1 SPURS to VES
Bs57.593028
|1 SPURS to CLP
$455.593628
|1 SPURS to PKR
Rs132.75427072
|1 SPURS to KZT
₸254.61268972
|1 SPURS to THB
฿15.36750552
|1 SPURS to TWD
NT$14.02835056
|1 SPURS to AED
د.إ1.71842612
|1 SPURS to CHF
Fr0.37927116
|1 SPURS to HKD
HK$3.6756526
|1 SPURS to MAD
.د.م4.27031232
|1 SPURS to MXN
$8.85434276
|1 SPURS to PLN
zł1.75120264
|1 SPURS to RON
лв2.07896784
|1 SPURS to SEK
kr4.5887128
|1 SPURS to BGN
лв0.80068356
|1 SPURS to HUF
Ft163.94815304
|1 SPURS to CZK
Kč10.07643872
|1 SPURS to KWD
د.ك0.143280216
|1 SPURS to ILS
₪1.60136712