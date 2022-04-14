Discover key insights into Touch Grass (TOUCHGRASS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Touch Grass (TOUCHGRASS) Information

$TOUCHGRASS is a Solana-based memecoin built on conviction, not convenience. It's a movement for those who chose stillness over noise — the ones who stay indoors, watch the chart, and don't flinch. No sunlight. Just community, memes, and candle-lit A cult-born Solana memecoin for the ones who stayed inside.

$TOUCHGRASS rewards discipline, memes, and conviction.

Just bags, candles, and the promise of sunlight… after the pump.

🌱 Lock in. Touch grass. After the pump.