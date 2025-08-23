More About DEER

ToxicDeer Finance Logo

ToxicDeer Finance Price (DEER)

Unlisted

1 DEER to USD Live Price:

$0.02635441
-0.30%1D
mexc
USD
ToxicDeer Finance (DEER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-23 10:47:53 (UTC+8)

ToxicDeer Finance (DEER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02627685
24H Low
$ 0.02649798
24H High

$ 0.02627685
$ 0.02649798
$ 1.069
$ 0.01434292
+0.30%

-0.34%

-0.69%

-0.69%

ToxicDeer Finance (DEER) real-time price is $0.02635441. Over the past 24 hours, DEER traded between a low of $ 0.02627685 and a high of $ 0.02649798, showing active market volatility. DEER's all-time high price is $ 1.069, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01434292.

In terms of short-term performance, DEER has changed by +0.30% over the past hour, -0.34% over 24 hours, and -0.69% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ToxicDeer Finance (DEER) Market Information

$ 0.00
--
$ 178.07K
$ 178.07K$ 178.07K

0.00
6,756,808.566255
The current Market Cap of ToxicDeer Finance is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEER is 0.00, with a total supply of 6756808.566255. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 178.07K.

ToxicDeer Finance (DEER) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ToxicDeer Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ToxicDeer Finance to USD was $ -0.0005505515.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ToxicDeer Finance to USD was $ -0.0008891872.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ToxicDeer Finance to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.34%
30 Days$ -0.0005505515-2.08%
60 Days$ -0.0008891872-3.37%
90 Days$ 0--

What is ToxicDeer Finance (DEER)

ToxicDeer Finance, the first ecosystem running around an algorithmic token pegged to USDC on Cronos chain. Inspired by the most successful algorithmic stablecoin on Fantom: Tomb, and the most prominent algorithmic token project on Cronos: ToxicDeer, Deer is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the price of 1 USDC via seigniorage.

ToxicDeer Finance (DEER) Resource

Official Website

ToxicDeer Finance Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ToxicDeer Finance (DEER) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ToxicDeer Finance (DEER) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ToxicDeer Finance.

Check the ToxicDeer Finance price prediction now!

DEER to Local Currencies

ToxicDeer Finance (DEER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ToxicDeer Finance (DEER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEER token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ToxicDeer Finance (DEER)

How much is ToxicDeer Finance (DEER) worth today?
The live DEER price in USD is 0.02635441 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DEER to USD price?
The current price of DEER to USD is $ 0.02635441. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ToxicDeer Finance?
The market cap for DEER is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DEER?
The circulating supply of DEER is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DEER?
DEER achieved an ATH price of 1.069 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DEER?
DEER saw an ATL price of 0.01434292 USD.
What is the trading volume of DEER?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DEER is -- USD.
Will DEER go higher this year?
DEER might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DEER price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
