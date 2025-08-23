What is ToxicDeer Finance (DEER)

ToxicDeer Finance, the first ecosystem running around an algorithmic token pegged to USDC on Cronos chain. Inspired by the most successful algorithmic stablecoin on Fantom: Tomb, and the most prominent algorithmic token project on Cronos: ToxicDeer, Deer is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the price of 1 USDC via seigniorage.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ToxicDeer Finance (DEER) How much is ToxicDeer Finance (DEER) worth today? The live DEER price in USD is 0.02635441 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current DEER to USD price? $ 0.02635441 . Check out The current price of DEER to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of ToxicDeer Finance? The market cap for DEER is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of DEER? The circulating supply of DEER is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DEER? DEER achieved an ATH price of 1.069 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DEER? DEER saw an ATL price of 0.01434292 USD . What is the trading volume of DEER? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DEER is -- USD . Will DEER go higher this year? DEER might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DEER price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

