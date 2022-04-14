ToxicDeer Finance (DEER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ToxicDeer Finance (DEER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ToxicDeer Finance (DEER) Information ToxicDeer Finance, the first ecosystem running around an algorithmic token pegged to USDC on Cronos chain. Inspired by the most successful algorithmic stablecoin on Fantom: Tomb, and the most prominent algorithmic token project on Cronos: ToxicDeer, Deer is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the price of 1 USDC via seigniorage. Official Website: https://toxicdeer.finance/

ToxicDeer Finance (DEER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ToxicDeer Finance (DEER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 6.76M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 178.07K All-Time High: $ 1.069 All-Time Low: $ 0.01434292 Current Price: $ 0.02635441

ToxicDeer Finance (DEER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ToxicDeer Finance (DEER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DEER's tokenomics, explore DEER token's live price!

