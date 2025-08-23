What is Tr3zor (TR3)

Tr3zor is an app that provides access to the global blockchain-based database of lost and stolen items allowing users to find their belongings. Tr3 is the native utility token that is used for: posting lost and found items; distributing and receiving rewards for helping users to return their funds. The app is based on the image recognition technology and blockchain to provide reliable service for searching lost belongings.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Tr3zor (TR3) How much is Tr3zor (TR3) worth today? The live TR3 price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TR3 to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of TR3 to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Tr3zor? The market cap for TR3 is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TR3? The circulating supply of TR3 is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TR3? TR3 achieved an ATH price of 0.090573 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TR3? TR3 saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of TR3? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TR3 is -- USD . Will TR3 go higher this year? TR3 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TR3 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

