Tr3zor (TR3) Information Tr3zor is an app that provides access to the global blockchain-based database of lost and stolen items allowing users to find their belongings. Tr3 is the native utility token that is used for: posting lost and found items; distributing and receiving rewards for helping users to return their funds. The app is based on the image recognition technology and blockchain to provide reliable service for searching lost belongings. Official Website: https://tr3zor.io Buy TR3 Now!

Tr3zor (TR3) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tr3zor (TR3), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 615.00M $ 615.00M $ 615.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.76K $ 10.76K $ 10.76K All-Time High: $ 0.090573 $ 0.090573 $ 0.090573 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Tr3zor (TR3) price

Tr3zor (TR3) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tr3zor (TR3) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TR3 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TR3 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TR3's tokenomics, explore TR3 token's live price!

