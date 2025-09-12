More About TRCV

TRCV Price Info

TRCV Whitepaper

TRCV Official Website

TRCV Tokenomics

TRCV Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Traceva Logo

Traceva Price (TRCV)

Unlisted

1 TRCV to USD Live Price:

--
----
-11.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Traceva (TRCV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-12 15:48:09 (UTC+8)

Traceva (TRCV) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.28%

-11.97%

--

--

Traceva (TRCV) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, TRCV traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. TRCV's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, TRCV has changed by -0.28% over the past hour, -11.97% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Traceva (TRCV) Market Information

$ 44.31K
$ 44.31K$ 44.31K

--
----

$ 50.35K
$ 50.35K$ 50.35K

880.00M
880.00M 880.00M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Traceva is $ 44.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRCV is 880.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 50.35K.

Traceva (TRCV) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Traceva to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Traceva to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Traceva to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Traceva to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-11.97%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Traceva (TRCV)

modular protocol designed for allowing total control of digital identities, data, and interactions by users and autonomous agents Traceva is a privacy-native, modular protocol designed for allowing total control of digital identities, data, and interactions by users and autonomous agents. It is built on top of advanced zero-knowledge cryptographic primitives. Traceva is a unified environment where identity verification, anonymous transactions, encrypted messaging, decentralized storage, and verifiable private access are enabled without compromising user anonymity or traceability. The core goal of Traceva is building a decentralized, highly scalable solution for real issues of digital identity exposure, transactability, and data privacy. With zk-SNARKs and zk-STARKs cryptography, decentralized identifiers (DIDs), verifiable credentials (VCs), stealth addresses, and decentralized storage (IPFS/Filecoin/Arweave), all of your transactions in Traceva remain provable but invisible, enabling trust without disclosure.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Traceva (TRCV) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Traceva Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Traceva (TRCV) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Traceva (TRCV) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Traceva.

Check the Traceva price prediction now!

TRCV to Local Currencies

Traceva (TRCV) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Traceva (TRCV) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TRCV token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Traceva (TRCV)

How much is Traceva (TRCV) worth today?
The live TRCV price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current TRCV to USD price?
The current price of TRCV to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Traceva?
The market cap for TRCV is $ 44.31K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TRCV?
The circulating supply of TRCV is 880.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TRCV?
TRCV achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TRCV?
TRCV saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of TRCV?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TRCV is -- USD.
Will TRCV go higher this year?
TRCV might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TRCV price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-12 15:48:09 (UTC+8)

Traceva (TRCV) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-11 22:05:00Industry Updates
U.S. August unadjusted CPI annual rate recorded at 2.9%, in line with market expectations
09-11 17:57:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index Reaches 90-Day High, Currently at 67
09-11 14:45:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF saw net inflows of $741.5 million, while Ethereum ETF saw net inflows of $171.5 million
09-11 06:45:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals resume, with a net outflow of 2,918.57 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
09-11 04:54:00Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: The Combination of Blockchain and AI Will Usher in New Prosperity, SEC Determined to Seize Current Opportunities
09-10 13:05:00Industry Updates
Altcoin rally may be "short-lived," crypto market cap falls below $4 trillion

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.