Traceva (TRCV) Information

modular protocol designed for allowing total control of digital identities, data, and interactions by users and autonomous agents

Traceva is a privacy-native, modular protocol designed for allowing total control of digital identities, data, and interactions by users and autonomous agents. It is built on top of advanced zero-knowledge cryptographic primitives. Traceva is a unified environment where identity verification, anonymous transactions, encrypted messaging, decentralized storage, and verifiable private access are enabled without compromising user anonymity or traceability.

The core goal of Traceva is building a decentralized, highly scalable solution for real issues of digital identity exposure, transactability, and data privacy. With zk-SNARKs and zk-STARKs cryptography, decentralized identifiers (DIDs), verifiable credentials (VCs), stealth addresses, and decentralized storage (IPFS/Filecoin/Arweave), all of your transactions in Traceva remain provable but invisible, enabling trust without disclosure.