Trackgood AI Price (TRAI)
Trackgood AI (TRAI) is currently trading at 0.00024465 USD with a market cap of $ 244.65K USD. TRAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the TRAI to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Trackgood AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Trackgood AI to USD was $ -0.0000956260.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Trackgood AI to USD was $ +0.0000685336.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Trackgood AI to USD was $ +0.00005011027342164913.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.87%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000956260
|-39.08%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000685336
|+28.01%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00005011027342164913
|+25.76%
Discover the latest price analysis of Trackgood AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
-4.87%
-50.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In today's global landscape, sustainability and transparency are paramount. Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental and social impacts of their purchases, demanding ethical operations and verifiable information from brands. Yet, according to 2023 reports by Deloitte and PwC, while 80% of consumers prefer brands with supply chain transparency1 , only 23% of global companies can confidently trace their products from source to shelf2 . Simultaneously, stricter laws are being enforced worldwide, requiring businesses to ensure transparency, traceability, and sustainability. Brands struggle to meet these standards due to a lack of effective tools, hindering their ability to communicate sustainability efforts to consumers. These gaps underscore the urgent need for innovative solutions that align consumer expectations with corporate capabilities. Trackgood emerges as a pioneering platform transforming how brands and consumers interact with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and gamification, Trackgood empowers brands to transparently showcase their sustainability efforts and enables consumers to make informed, ethical purchasing decisions. Central to this initiative is the development of the world's leading ESG Large Language Model (LLM)—an AI trained on extensive ESG data from public sources, users, and brands. This LLM powers our AI agent, Traicy, who embodies a passion for sustainability and facilitates real-time engagement between brands and eco-conscious consumers. The native token, $TRAI, fuels this ecosystem by incentivizing sustainable practices and rewarding contributions from both brands and consumers. Together, Trackgood, Traicy, and $TRAI bridge gaps in supply chain transparency and consumer engagement while building the world's most comprehensive ESG knowledge base through our LLM, paving the way for a more sustainable and accountable future.
Understanding the tokenomics of Trackgood AI (TRAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.
