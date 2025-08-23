What is Tradable NA Legal Receivables SSL (PC0000081)

This project, facilitated by Tradable.xyz on ZKsync Era, tokenizes term loan to a best-in-class law firm that specializes in high value personal injury cases. The notes are issued by Victory Park Capital Advisors under the "North America Legal Receivables Senior Secured Loan" deal, giving on-chain exposure to the underlying cash flows. Tradable integrates traditional and decentralized finance, employing smart contracts for AML/KYC compliance to ensure regulatory standards. The platform enhances liquidity and investor access to the multi‑trillion‑dollar private credit market, streamlining asset management and due diligence via a user‑friendly interface. By leveraging ZKsync Era's scalable and secure infrastructure, the project connects existing financial systems to blockchain rails while preserving data privacy and reducing settlement costs.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Tradable NA Legal Receivables SSL (PC0000081) How much is Tradable NA Legal Receivables SSL (PC0000081) worth today? The live PC0000081 price in USD is 1.0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PC0000081 to USD price? $ 1.0 . What is the market cap of Tradable NA Legal Receivables SSL? The market cap for PC0000081 is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PC0000081? The circulating supply of PC0000081 is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PC0000081? PC0000081 achieved an ATH price of 1.0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PC0000081? PC0000081 saw an ATL price of 0.999999 USD . What is the trading volume of PC0000081? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PC0000081 is -- USD .

