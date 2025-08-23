What is Tradable NA Neobank SSTL (PC0000023)

This project, facilitated by Tradable.xyz on ZKsync Era, tokenizes neobank providing a range of financial services such as saving accounts, debit cards and overdraft protection advances. The notes are issued by Victory Park Capital Advisors under the "North America Neobank Senior Secured Term Loan" deal, giving on-chain exposure to the underlying cash flows. Tradable integrates traditional and decentralized finance, employing smart contracts for AML/KYC compliance to ensure regulatory standards. The platform enhances liquidity and investor access to the multi‑trillion‑dollar private credit market, streamlining asset management and due diligence via a user‑friendly interface. By leveraging ZKsync Era's scalable and secure infrastructure, the project connects existing financial systems to blockchain rails while preserving data privacy and reducing settlement costs.

The live PC0000023 price in USD is 1.0 USD. The market cap for PC0000023 is $ 0.00 USD. The circulating supply of PC0000023 is 0.00 USD. PC0000023 achieved an ATH price of 1.0 USD. PC0000023 saw an ATL price of 1.0 USD.

