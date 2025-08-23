What is Tradable North America PoS Lender SSTN (PC0000019)

This project, facilitated by Tradable.xyz on ZKsync Era, tokenizes point-of-sale, lease-to-own fintech provider for underserved customers enabling purchases of durable goods such as furniture. The notes are issued by Victory Park Capital Advisors under the "North America PoS Lender Senior Secured Term Notes" deal, giving on-chain exposure to the underlying cash flows. Tradable integrates traditional and decentralized finance, employing smart contracts for AML/KYC compliance to ensure regulatory standards. The platform enhances liquidity and investor access to the multi‑trillion‑dollar private credit market, streamlining asset management and due diligence via a user‑friendly interface. By leveraging ZKsync Era's scalable and secure infrastructure, the project connects existing financial systems to blockchain rails while preserving data privacy and reducing settlement costs.

Tradable North America PoS Lender SSTN (PC0000019) Resource Official Website

