Trade Bionic (ONIC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Trade Bionic (ONIC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Trade Bionic (ONIC) Information Trade Bionic is a new way to invest, trade and earn, utilising economic & behavioural theories to diversify and mitigate any one point of failure. This maximises the potential for success and ensures greater profitability. Official Website: https://www.tradebionic.io

Trade Bionic (ONIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Trade Bionic (ONIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 72.77K All-Time High: $ 0.06243 All-Time Low: $ 0.00276798 Current Price: $ 0.00727721

Trade Bionic (ONIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Trade Bionic (ONIC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ONIC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ONIC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ONIC's tokenomics, explore ONIC token's live price!

