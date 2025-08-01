What is Trader (TDE)

The Trader token was developed to enable semi-automatic self-valuation. The token appreciation process occurs as follows: Transaction fees are charged on all token movements. These fees are mostly used to purchase assets, aiming at short, medium and long-term profits, which will be reinvested in the project. A portion of the profit obtained from the project's investments will be used to purchase the Trader token itself, which will be sent to a burn/destroy wallet, making the token more scarce. To optimize the profits that the project can offer to investors, a long-term investment approach is recommended, ideally for a full crypto asset market cycle, which lasts approximately four years.

Trader (TDE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Trader (TDE) Tokenomics

