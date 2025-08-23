What is Traders Coin (TRDC)

TRDC is a token which is main principal is decentralized swapping system , blockchain data analysis and whales wallets analysis. They have 4 types of wallets , swapping wallet , C wallet ,S wallet, X wallet , also we will provide staking , gaming and NFT and others services and products. Traders Coin (TRDC) is a blockchain-powered decentralized platform built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Network. TRDC’s supply is limited to 210M token, it allows users and traders to enjoy the flexibility offered by BSC Network which includes scalability and low transaction fee. The TRDC project stands on four pillars: 1- A trading platform 2- A wallet that tracks the user’s wallet and provides him with his buying and selling information, entry and exit areas, profits and losses 3- A system for tracking whale wallets, analyzing their movements, and studying market trends 4- A system for copying transactions of large wallets, where the user’s wallet is linked to a whale’s one and copies the buying and selling transactions according to the user's capital

Traders Coin (TRDC) Resource Official Website

TRDC to Local Currencies

Try Converter

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Traders Coin (TRDC) How much is Traders Coin (TRDC) worth today? The live TRDC price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TRDC to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of TRDC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Traders Coin? The market cap for TRDC is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TRDC? The circulating supply of TRDC is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TRDC? TRDC achieved an ATH price of 0.03460422 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TRDC? TRDC saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of TRDC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TRDC is -- USD . Will TRDC go higher this year? TRDC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TRDC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

