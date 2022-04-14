Traders Coin (TRDC) Tokenomics
Traders Coin (TRDC) Information
TRDC is a token which is main principal is decentralized swapping system , blockchain data analysis and whales wallets analysis. They have 4 types of wallets , swapping wallet , C wallet ,S wallet, X wallet , also we will provide staking , gaming and NFT and others services and products.
Traders Coin (TRDC) is a blockchain-powered decentralized platform built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Network. TRDC’s supply is limited to 210M token, it allows users and traders to enjoy the flexibility offered by BSC Network which includes scalability and low transaction fee.
The TRDC project stands on four pillars: 1- A trading platform 2- A wallet that tracks the user’s wallet and provides him with his buying and selling information, entry and exit areas, profits and losses 3- A system for tracking whale wallets, analyzing their movements, and studying market trends 4- A system for copying transactions of large wallets, where the user’s wallet is linked to a whale’s one and copies the buying and selling transactions according to the user's capital
Traders Coin (TRDC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Traders Coin (TRDC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Traders Coin (TRDC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Traders Coin (TRDC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRDC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRDC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
TRDC Price Prediction
