Tradiecoin (TRADIECOIN) Information

a meme coin encouraging tradies to join crypto with the ultimate goal to get them too invest in more secure crypto like bitcoin solana ETH and SUI

Its about bringing the community together and bringing people into a safe coin a anti rug coin, somewhere they can invest there hard earned money into. somewhere they can wake up and notice there money has not been stolen from them, where they can wake up and not see that they have had the rug pulled from directly under them.