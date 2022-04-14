Trading Oracle (ORCL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Trading Oracle (ORCL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Trading Oracle (ORCL) Information $ORCL is a decentralized utility token created to power the Trading Oracle ecosystem. Designed with fairness and transparency in mind, $ORCL was launched without any pre-allocated tokens, requiring the development team to purchase tokens under the same conditions as all other participants. The token enables users to access the Trading Oracle Suite of tools, offering exclusive features and benefits within the platform. With no developer sales to date, $ORCL emphasizes long-term commitment and community trust while delivering practical utility for traders and investors. Official Website: https://mytradingoracle.com Whitepaper: https://mytradingoracle.com/pages/orcl-crypto Buy ORCL Now!

Trading Oracle (ORCL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Trading Oracle (ORCL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.74K $ 9.74K $ 9.74K Total Supply: $ 999.47M $ 999.47M $ 999.47M Circulating Supply: $ 999.47M $ 999.47M $ 999.47M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.74K $ 9.74K $ 9.74K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Trading Oracle (ORCL) price

Trading Oracle (ORCL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Trading Oracle (ORCL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ORCL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ORCL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ORCL's tokenomics, explore ORCL token's live price!

ORCL Price Prediction Want to know where ORCL might be heading? Our ORCL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ORCL token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!