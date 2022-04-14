Transfidelity (FIDEL) Tokenomics
Neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease are devastating conditions that impact millions globally. These diseases are driven by the misfolding and aggregation of proteins, which lead to brain cell death and cognitive decline. To make matters worse, as we age our cells become more error-prone, resulting in more errors during protein printing, causing proteins to clump together and form aggregates.
Project Transfidelity aims to solve this by improving the accuracy of protein printing, preventing toxic aggregates from forming. Led by Dr. Dimitri Scherbakov and Dr. Rashid Akbergenov, with over 50 years of combined experience in the lab, we have identified two molecules that may improve the efficiency of protein production, potentially preventing protein aggregates, hypothesized to cause dementia.
Despite the significant research funding allocated to neurodegenerative diseases, current therapies continue to treat the symptoms caused by the protein aggregates, with little progress made to stop or reverse disease. We’re trying to go after a potential root cause - rather than trying to clear aggregates once they are there, we aim to prevent them from forming in the first place by reducing the production of faulty proteins. With a clear path towards developing novel intellectual property (IP) and an ever-growing target market, we believe we are poised to make an impact on neurodegenerative disorders and the way we age.
Understanding the tokenomics of Transfidelity (FIDEL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FIDEL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FIDEL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
