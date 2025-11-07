x402 Tokenized Translation API. Tokens in, translations out. By tokenizing an API everyone can use the service and benefits from the tokenization, including the API provider, App developer, App users, and community.

The service runs on APINow.fun, an API tokenization platform that uses base tokens and Clanker tokens to bring APIs onchain. Developers and AI Agents no longer need API keys for a translation service, they can pay for it and use it.