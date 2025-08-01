Traxx Price (TRAXX)
Traxx (TRAXX) is currently trading at 0.00091467 USD with a market cap of $ 223.04K USD. TRAXX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Traxx to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Traxx to USD was $ +0.0003685309.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Traxx to USD was $ -0.0004204810.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Traxx to USD was $ -0.0007409567472331047.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.79%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003685309
|+40.29%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004204810
|-45.97%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0007409567472331047
|-44.75%
Discover the latest price analysis of Traxx: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.52%
-6.79%
+5.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks. #OwnYourSound. The marketplace - Takes a 360 degree approach to all aspects of music innovation. Creates a new rewards structure for music Creators. Provides independent distribution and control over commercialisation. The Token||Traxx ‘algo’ (in development) will allow Curators to trade and gain rewards from their ability to curate a brilliant Traxx||List or Traxx||Mixx. Radically simplifies and makes data collection dependable and effective. Token||Traxx is entirely focused on music, utilizing a familiar music discovery platform to allow anyone to trade its value and stake for returns. Transactions on the TOKEN TRAXX platform will be performed using the network token (TOKEN TRAXX TOKEN). It is expected that this will be available via both DEX (Distributed Exchanges) and CEX (Centralised Exchange’s) which will provide liquidity and off and on-ramp services to fiat.
|1 TRAXX to VND
₫24.06954105
|1 TRAXX to AUD
A$0.0014177385
|1 TRAXX to GBP
￡0.0006860025
|1 TRAXX to EUR
€0.0007957629
|1 TRAXX to USD
$0.00091467
|1 TRAXX to MYR
RM0.0039056409
|1 TRAXX to TRY
₺0.0371904822
|1 TRAXX to JPY
¥0.1372005
|1 TRAXX to ARS
ARS$1.2546894258
|1 TRAXX to RUB
₽0.0733748274
|1 TRAXX to INR
₹0.0800153316
|1 TRAXX to IDR
Rp14.9945877648
|1 TRAXX to KRW
₩1.2828429684
|1 TRAXX to PHP
₱0.0532155006
|1 TRAXX to EGP
￡E.0.0444712554
|1 TRAXX to BRL
R$0.005122152
|1 TRAXX to CAD
C$0.0012622446
|1 TRAXX to BDT
৳0.111772674
|1 TRAXX to NGN
₦1.4007164913
|1 TRAXX to UAH
₴0.0382149126
|1 TRAXX to VES
Bs0.11250441
|1 TRAXX to CLP
$0.88997391
|1 TRAXX to PKR
Rs0.2594735856
|1 TRAXX to KZT
₸0.4962907953
|1 TRAXX to THB
฿0.0300286161
|1 TRAXX to TWD
NT$0.027348633
|1 TRAXX to AED
د.إ0.0033568389
|1 TRAXX to CHF
Fr0.0007408827
|1 TRAXX to HKD
HK$0.0071710128
|1 TRAXX to MAD
.د.م0.0083692305
|1 TRAXX to MXN
$0.0173055564
|1 TRAXX to PLN
zł0.0034208658
|1 TRAXX to RON
лв0.0040611348
|1 TRAXX to SEK
kr0.0089729127
|1 TRAXX to BGN
лв0.0015640857
|1 TRAXX to HUF
Ft0.3204820746
|1 TRAXX to CZK
Kč0.0196836984
|1 TRAXX to KWD
د.ك0.00027988902
|1 TRAXX to ILS
₪0.0031190247